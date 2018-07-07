Hitting the books and soaking up rays

A community class is providing information on our natural beach ecosystem and environment.

The class is called, ‘Beach University’.

Held at the Siesta Beach Main Pavilion, different speakers are showcased each month.

One of the speakers, Armando Ubeda, Marine Biologist, tells us the significance of the classes.

“It’s very important for people to know what is here; the natural history of some of the species that live here. Some of the habitats we have here, the ecosystems,” said Ubeda.

Ubeda says a lot of things can happen because people are not aware.

“So the more we do this kind of thing, education, I think people will care more, and then they will behavior better as well. So that’s a good way to the conservation, is by education,” said Ubeda.

Mote Marine Laboratory’s Haley Rutger, a frequent class speaker, explains why our Suncoast beaches and bays are very important habitats to conserve.

“For instance, Sarasota bay includes sea grass beds that shelter a lot of different species and marine life, uhm a lot of fish spend important parts of their lives in estuaries, and animals like sea turtles and manatees occupy these habitats too. So uhm there’s a lot to value about keeping our estuaries and our bays healthy,” said Rutger.

For those of you looking to learn more about your beach environment, Beach University will be held the first Saturday of each month up until December.

“It’s a very interactive program, it’s great, uhm it’s open to anybody, little kids, families, all the citizens, so yeah,” said Ubeda.

Class dates and times:

948 Beach Road, Siesta Key. 9:30-10:30 am. (All classes)

August 4th: Local Talk About Sea Turtles, Mote Marine Laboratory.

September 1st: Native Vs. Exotic Plants on our Beaches.

October 6th: The Sand and Shells Found on Siesta Key, Sarasota Shell Club.

November 3rd: Native American Technology, Around the Bend Nature Tours.

December 1st: Slither and Hiss- Snakes of Florida.