Dig the beach volleyball tournament

Dig the Beach Volleyball Series is currently on their annual Summer Tour.

At their biggest tournament on Siesta Key, there will be over 400 teams playing.

Players will be here for the rest of the weekend; Professionals, adults and amateurs will play all day today; Juniors, Co-Ed teams and finals will start tomorrow.

Chynna Ratner, Social Media Coordinator of Dig the Beach says the stakes are high.

“We start playing our professionals at 8am, we go all day until 6 o’clock and normally we run our finals and semi-finals for that on Sundays if we have a ton of teams. And they’re playing for cash prizes, like about 15 to 19 hundred dollars, which is a big deal,” said Ratner.

Sunday’s schedule:

7:30 am – Junior Check-In Begins

8:15 am – Coed Check-In Begins

8:30 am – Junior Kickoff Meeting

8:45 am – Junior Play Begins

9:00 am – Coed Play Begins

Prizes:

1st – 50% of Prize Pool

2nd – 30% of Prize Pool

3rd – 10% of Prize Pool

4th – 10% of Prize Pool

For more information go to, digthebeach.com