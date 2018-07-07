Camp 941 empowers young athletes on the Suncoast

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
66

SARASOTA – Chris Hannon, a Sarasota High School football coach and former NFL player creates camp 941.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have money to give to trainers so I wanted to give my community the opportunity to come out and get the training from professional trainers and professional athletes,” said Hannon.

More than 50 people attended his free one day camp for ages 4-18 at the Robert L. Taylor Center.

Sarasota Native, Amarri Jackson, played football for Riverview High School and the University of South Florida before becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He, along with Marlon Mack, a current running back for the Indianapolis Colts, remembers being young athletes like the kids participating in Camp 941.

“I was one of these kids and just them throwing these camps when I was growing up was very important to this community. So me seeing it really helped me excel and go to the next level. Now we wanna put back into these kids and I think it’s helping them a lot too,” said Jackson.

“Seeing guys come back and doing their camps back when I was younger it was always good to see the NFL guys and ask them questions. So it’s always good to come back and help the kids,” said Mack.

Dumaka and Baraka Atkins coach football at Booker High School and had their own football careers after going to high school in Sarasota.

The Atkins brothers are happy to be a part of growing the next generation.

“Something that I feel obligated almost to give back here to the community and the kids here who are aspiring to or want to do anything in football,” said Baraka.

“When me and Chris and my brother Baraka were coming up we were going to the Pat Carter and Tim Johnson football camps. To see successful guys who are doing or have accomplished what you want to do, it’s invigorating,” said Dumaka.

SHARE
Previous articleRed Tide still persists on the Suncoast
Next articleSarasota BMX hosts State Cup Race
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR