Sarasota’s Skip the Straw movement

SARASOTA – Beating the summer heat with a drink? You may have noticed your straw is a little bit different.
If you’ve seen paper straws its part of the SRQ Skip the Straw campaign.
Old School bartender Alina Kirilenko started the group several months ago.
Since then, Geckos, Dry Dock and other local establishments have gotten in on the movement.
Dry Dock, General Manager, Will Stutzman, says he now puts signs on his tables asking patrons to skip the straw all together.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/skipthestrawsrq/ for more information.