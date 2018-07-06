North Port examines public record requests

NORTH PORT – There has been a request to examine public record requests by a former commissioner in North Port.

Because of the high number of public record requests by that former commissioner, Cheryl Cook, two employees had to be hired to accommodate them.
Some requests have gone unfulfilled for more than a year, an the city attorney was concerned that could leave the city open to legal challenges.
The city clerk’s office has received numerous requests from former commissioner Cook for current commissioners’ emails.

The 2 employees hired come at a total cost of $70,000 to the city.

