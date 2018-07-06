Former Southeast star dead at 45

BRADENTON(Jason Dill)– Clifford Rozier, who was an NBA first-round draft pick in 1994, died at the age of 45 after suffering a heart attack, his brother Kobie Rozier told the Bradenton Herald.

Clifford Rozier went into cardiac arrest in East Bradenton on Wednesday night when paramedics arrived to give him CPR and take him in an ambulance to Manatee Memorial Hospital, Kobie Rozier said.

“When they went in to put stents in to work on his heart, he didn’t have heart damage,” Rozier said. “He didn’t have any major heart damage, but all his organs shut down. It could have gone either way. It could have gone into cardiac arrest to cause the organs to shut down or the organs could have shut down and caused the blood to not flow in the heart to go into cardiac arrest.”

Medical officials are waiting to figure out what exactly happened, Rozier said.

“He came in with cardiac arrest,” Rozier said. “… They put him in a coma and he never came out. And he passed (Friday) morning.”

Kobie said he saw Clifford the day before it happened. Clifford’s mother and family were notified Thursday, because when the paramedics worked on Clifford upon arriving, they needed to cut his clothes off and his identification, which was in his wallet, got discarded so he entered Manatee Memorial as a John Doe, Kobie Rozier said.

