Former Canes’ QB leaving pro baseball for college football

By
Don Brennan
-
0
7

BRADENTON – A former Manatee Hurricanes state champion quarterback is making a career change.

Cord Sandberg won that state title in 2011 in football, but he has been a minor league baseball player in the Phillies organization for the past few years after they drafted him out of Manatee HS.

Now, Sandberg has changed direction, and is retiring from baseball as he hopes to begin his college football career. The Herald Tribune reports that Auburn, LSU and Florida are among the interested schools. Sandberg won the State 7A Player of the Year in Florida on the heels of that State Championship.

SHARE
Previous articleFarm House holds benefit for triathlete killed while training
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR