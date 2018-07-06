Former Canes’ QB leaving pro baseball for college football

BRADENTON – A former Manatee Hurricanes state champion quarterback is making a career change.

Cord Sandberg won that state title in 2011 in football, but he has been a minor league baseball player in the Phillies organization for the past few years after they drafted him out of Manatee HS.

Now, Sandberg has changed direction, and is retiring from baseball as he hopes to begin his college football career. The Herald Tribune reports that Auburn, LSU and Florida are among the interested schools. Sandberg won the State 7A Player of the Year in Florida on the heels of that State Championship.