Farm House holds benefit for triathlete killed while training

BRADENTON – A benefit will be held in honor a Manatee triathlete who was killed doing the very thing he loved.

The Farm House is hosting a benefit Friday and Saturday for Nicholas Wilson, who frequented the doughnut shop at 902 Manatee Ave.

Wilson, a former member of the Manatee County Emergency Medical Services Auxiliary, was struck and killed while training for a triathlon in the early morning hours of last Thursday, June 28th.

He was riding his bike south on Lorraine Road when he was struck from behind by a car driven by a 23-year-old Jacksonville man.