Environmental classes at Siesta Beach

SIESTA KEY – Siesta Beach has become our own Nature’s Classroom.

Beach University is a free environmental education program held on Siesta Beach.

The class meets on the first Saturday of each month, and runs through December. The “university” covers topics such as Creatures of the Intertidal Zone, Sea Turtles, The Sand and Shells Found on Siesta Key, Native American Technology, to name a few.

The Beach University provides hands-on experience for keeping our environment intact.

Classes are 9:30 a.m. at the main pavilion at Siesta Beach.