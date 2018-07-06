Eat em’ to beat em’

Native to the Indo-Pacific region, the Lionfish is a foreign species to our bays.

Hayley Rutger from Mote Marine Laboratory says they were introduced to our waters through the pet trade.

“They’re not good for our ecosystems as an invasive species, they can consume native fishes and invertebrates and also compete with them,” said Rutger.

“We’re noticing that you know their numbers have really grown over the years so that’s a concern too. They’re very difficult to control, we don’t know of any predators in our environment that have been controlling them yet,” said Rutger.

Mote Marine Laboratory created the derby to harvest large numbers of the invader species in one fowl swoop.

Fishermen head out in boats, spearing the fish, competing to catch the most.

The hunt helps reduce their numbers and in turn, provide healthier waters for everyone.

The weigh in takes place at Mote Marine Laboratory, where the fish will be dissected.

“Even if they come back, we’re going to learn about the ones that we caught, and we’re also going to teach people that cooking Lionfish is cool, they are delicious, so uhm that’s one way to deal with this invasion, to eat them to beat them,” said Rutger.