Claims of Manatee County grade manipulation are refuted

Don Brennan
3

MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County schools are not inflating grades, and that ruling comes from the top.

The Florida Department of Education investigated claims of grade inflation by the Florida Coalition of School Board Members, and found no wrongdoing.

Sarasota County School Board Chairwoman Bridget Ziegler is the president of the coalition, and she accused the Manatee County school district of fraudulently inflating test scores by having fewer middle school students take the necessary civics exam. The DOE investigation confirmed former Manatee Diana Greene’s explanation, that Manatee County allowed struggling seventh–grade readers to take the course next year as eighth–graders, an option the state allows. Sarasota County uses that option, as well.

