Cortez plaza to get needed repairs

BRADENTON – Cortez Plaza East will now get the repairs it needs.

Those repairs will be to a large hole that formed in a shopping center parking lot when underground pipes collapsed, and are scheduled to begin Monday and be completed by August 6.

Manatee County Public Works officials notified businesses in the plaza of the repairs, the time frame, and how it may limit pedestrian and vehicle access.

The County Commission authorized $250,000 to correct the damage caused by the rusted pipes. The uncooperative plaza owner can, and may be, fined.