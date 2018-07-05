Wilson Ramos: All Star Game Starter?

TAMPA – On Monday, the Camping World MLB All– Star Ballot released its latest results. And good news for Ramos, as he sits a top of all American League Catchers with 1.5million votes, leaving a gap of 440,000 votes between himself and Gary Sanchez of the Yankees. This has been quite the push by Rays supporters.

After the announcement of the first vote, Sanchez led Ramos by 15 thousand votes. This would be “The Buffalo’s” second All Star game in his career, and his first with Tampa Bay. He leads all catchers with 77 hits, good for a .291 average.