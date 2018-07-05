Two plus two equals university

SARASOTA – More students from state and community colleges could be heading to universities to earn bachelor’s degrees that will likely lead to higher earnings over their lifetimes.

That’s according to recent data presented to the Florida Board of Governors.

That data is part of an effort to improve Florida’s “two plus two” articulation system, which allows students to start at state colleges and earn associate degrees.

They then move on to state universities, where they can earn bachelor’s degrees.

Last year, 61 percent of the 58,000 students earned associate degrees, and 86 percent of those were accepted into the university system.