SARASOTA COUNTY – 2:33 P.M. today marked a moment of silence throughout the nation’s newsrooms to remember the journalists lives lost in Annapolis, Md.

Our coverage partner the Herald Tribune held a moment of silence at their headquarters in downtown Sarasota.

Five journalists at the Capital Gazette were killed by a gunman on June 28.

Here at SNN, we also observed a moment of silence in our newsroom with all employees.

We here at SNN stand with other journalists across the nation.