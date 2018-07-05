Scrap metal truck rolls over causing traffic delays in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY – A scrap metal truck rolls over on an on ramp in Bradenton Thursday shutting down access to the interstate for hours.

Highway Patrol reports it happened just before 11 A.M. on the on ramp connecting state road 64 East to I–75 North in.

The truck lost control making the curve on the on ramp and dumping a huge pile of scrap metal on the side of the road.

The driver got out of the truck unscathed, and two tow trucks flipped the truck right side up.

Highway Patrol says it was case of careless driving.