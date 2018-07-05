Have a safe summer on the water with these tips

By
Lynden Blake
-
0
8
Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA – A child’s favorite summer activity, could be a parent’s worst nightmare.
Swimming in the pool or ocean is a Florida pastime, but can easily go wrong.

In the dead heat of the summer, Sarasota County Lifeguard Captain, Roy Routh, wants to remind parents of how their kids can enjoy the water safely.
First, he says never let your child swim alone, even if they’re a good swimmer.
Second, he says never assume someone is watching. Even with several adults on the deck, have one designated adult watching children in the water.
Another thing to watch for is depth.
Diving into murky water could lead to a spinal cord injury, but Roy says this tip is often overlooked, removing pool toys.
“Someone goes under and there’s too many floaties, obstructing their vision from the surface, they’ll go undetected,” Routh said.

Outside of the pool, a big threat locally is rip currents.
Visit this link for a video on how to break the grip of the rip: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/lifeguard-operations

SHARE
Previous articleHundreds of volunteers clean up Sarasota beaches after Fourth of July Celebrations
Next articleVengroff revisits affordable housing project in Sarasota
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com/lynden-blake/
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR