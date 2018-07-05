Have a safe summer on the water with these tips

SARASOTA – A child’s favorite summer activity, could be a parent’s worst nightmare.

Swimming in the pool or ocean is a Florida pastime, but can easily go wrong.

In the dead heat of the summer, Sarasota County Lifeguard Captain, Roy Routh, wants to remind parents of how their kids can enjoy the water safely.

First, he says never let your child swim alone, even if they’re a good swimmer.

Second, he says never assume someone is watching. Even with several adults on the deck, have one designated adult watching children in the water.

Another thing to watch for is depth.

Diving into murky water could lead to a spinal cord injury, but Roy says this tip is often overlooked, removing pool toys.

“Someone goes under and there’s too many floaties, obstructing their vision from the surface, they’ll go undetected,” Routh said.

Outside of the pool, a big threat locally is rip currents.

Visit this link for a video on how to break the grip of the rip: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/lifeguard-operations