Red tide video goes viral

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Video of red tide victims has goes viral, and helps highlight the need for environmental oversight.

Chris O’Neill , a fishing boat captain out of Boca Grande, says he hasn’t worked in two weeks because of fish–kills from the red tide.

According to the Herald-Tribune the Port Charlotte resident has been working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife to tag Giant Grouper.

O’Neill did two short Facebook videos featuring dead grouper, snook, and tarpon from the red tide on the Suncoast.

One of the videos has been viewed more than 3 million times.

He wants residents to hold state officials accountable for the problem and its effects.

