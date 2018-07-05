Record Rain, construction, and debris led to massive flooding

SARASOTA- Massive Flooding on US 41 in Sarasota backed up traffic for hours on the July 4th Holiday.

A record 2.76 inches of rain on July 4th fell in less than an hour. That’s all it took for the intersection of US 41 and 10th ST. to be flooded by over two feet of water.

“That’s a lot of rain,” Quartermaine said. “Especially for that area that’s really developed.”

So much water was draining through the intersection, the stormwater grates burst open.

“You consider that a lot of the area just north of Fruitville drains through there,” Quartermaine said. “And it’s all developed so there is a lot of runoff that occurs during that type of storm event that we had.”

Made even worse by the fact the system in place to handle that runoff, was impacted by ongoing construction.

“And the contractors do have pumps that they have available to make sure the area still drains,” Quartermaine said. “One of those pumps was impacted by debris yesterday.”

Simple debris like loose leaves and grass that wash up in a storm was able to cause the massive traffic problems.

Engineering and Operations Manager for Sarasota County Stormwater Ben Quartermaine says they’re working with the contractor to come up with a second back-up plan for drainage in the area.

“We’ve met with the contractor on site today,” Quartermaine said. “To talk to them about what we need to do, and what they need to do to make sure this area continues to drain well.”

Quartermaine said they plan on taking similar precautionary measures throughout the county.

“We’re certainly going to ensure that we’re visiting with contractors that have construction along the coasts that are impacting our systems,” Quartermaine said. “And ensure that we have back-up plans.”

Quartermaine says he understand driver’s frustrations and are using that to come up with solutions during heavy rainfall.

“Couple that with the construction,” Quartermaine said. “Yeah, it was a nightmare.”

Sarasota County has a 24-hour hotline for drainage problems; you can call them 941-861-5000.