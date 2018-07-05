Manatee County teacher’s union threatened with decertification

MANATEE- A Florida State Law, enacted July 1st, hinders teacher union rights, leaving educators furious and it’s no different for the Manatee Education Association.

Manatee Education Association President, Pat Barber said, “It’s not easy being a teacher.”

“…lack of autonomy, over–testing, the fact that their evaluations have student test scores on them and don’t even measure anything that they actually do in the classroom,” she said, “It’s not what people have come into education to do.”

Those are some of the many reasons educators formed the union in 1978.

Barber said, “We negotiate a contract that is exclusively between the School Board of Manatee County and the Manatee Education Association, and that includes salary schedules, so it determines what people are paid, determines what their working conditions are, how many hours, how many days…”

But a new Florida State legislation targets teacher unions with under 50% of its members in its bargaining unit.

Manatee Education Association currently stands at approximately at 48%, along with more than 10 others in the state, falling under that category.

“December 28th is our deadline, we have to recertify,” Barber said, “If we do not have 50% of our teachers, who are in our bargaining unit as teachers that are members then our relationship with the school board will cease to exist.”

Monday the MEA joined Florida Education Association, in a lawsuit filed against the Public Employee Relations Commission, who oversees recertification.

“If we don’t have a bargaining representative, then someone else makes those decisions. So the school board can just decide whatever our pay will be, whatever our working conditions will be,” she said.

SNN reached out to the School Board, who did not respond to comment, but Barber said a 40-year relationship says it all.

“Now, the consequences are very high, if they don’t choose to join the union and pay for the services that we provide, the chances are we won’t have enough members on December 28th,” she said, “We’re not going to stand by idle and just let it happen.”