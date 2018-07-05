Hundreds of volunteers clean up Sarasota beaches after Fourth of July Celebrations

SARASOTA COUNTY – More than 200 volunteers gathered at Sarasota County Beaches for the 5th Annual Liberty Litter Cleanup.

Gloves, trash bags and with a quick registration, the volunteers are on their way.

Arriving early Thursday at Siesta Key Beach, Marcie Dossantos is one of two hundred volunteers at nine cleaning up the beaches for the 5th Annual Liberty Litter Cleanup.

“We love the beaches here, they’re beautiful and you know we want to try and keep them that way,” said Dossantos.

After thousands gathered at Sarasota County Beaches for 4th of July festivities, Keep Sarasota County Beautiful Executive Director, Wendi Crisp expects to see even more trash left behind.

“We’ve picked up on average 1.8 and 2 tons of every year. I would anticipate about the same but of course the goal would be to have that reduced although this year we’ve added two more beaches so it will be interesting to see how that compares to past years events,” explained Crisp.

Volunteers picked up cereal boxes, cigarette butts, wrappers from fireworks even a cereal box.

Erik Dunton and Kimberly Scott take the saying we live where you vacation seriously, waking up extra early to clean up before heading to work.

“It’s a little early well we enjoy the beach we live right here on Siesta Key and we have business in the village so we just love to support our community,” said Dunton.

Volunteers were at nine Sarasota County beaches including Lido,Nokomis and North Jetty Beach.