Hundreds of volunteers clean up Sarasota beaches after Fourth of July Celebrations

By
Nadine Young
-
0
5

SARASOTA COUNTY –  More than 200 volunteers gathered at Sarasota County Beaches for the 5th Annual Liberty Litter Cleanup.

Gloves, trash bags and with a quick registration, the volunteers are on their way.
Arriving early Thursday at Siesta Key Beach, Marcie Dossantos is one of two hundred volunteers at nine cleaning up the beaches for the 5th Annual Liberty Litter Cleanup.

“We love the beaches here, they’re beautiful and you know we want to try and keep them that way,” said Dossantos.

After thousands gathered at Sarasota County Beaches for 4th of July festivities,  Keep Sarasota County Beautiful Executive Director, Wendi Crisp  expects to see even more trash left behind.

“We’ve picked up on average 1.8 and 2 tons of every year. I would anticipate about the same but of course the goal would be to have that reduced although this year we’ve added two more beaches so it will be interesting to see  how that compares to past years events,” explained Crisp.

Volunteers picked up cereal boxes, cigarette butts, wrappers from fireworks even a cereal box.

Erik Dunton and Kimberly Scott  take the saying we live where  you vacation seriously, waking up extra early to clean up before heading to work.

“It’s a little early well we enjoy the beach we live  right here on Siesta Key and we have business in the village so we just love to support our community,” said Dunton.

Volunteers were at nine Sarasota County beaches including Lido,Nokomis and North Jetty Beach.

SHARE
Previous articleRecord Rain, construction, and debris led to massive flooding
Next articleHave a safe summer on the water with these tips
Nadine Young
Nadine Young
http://www.snntv.com/nadine-young/
Nadine Young is a multi-media journalist. She joined the SNN news team in March of 2017. Nadine is no stranger to Florida, although born in New York she attended high school and college here. Nadine graduated from the University of South Florida in December of 2017, with a degree in Mass Communications with a focus in Broadcast News and a minor in Psychology. During her time at USF, she interned at FOX 13 news and News Channel 8 in Tampa. Nadine is an avid basketball fan, loves finding new places to eat, and spending time with her family and friends. Nadine loves to meet new people and listen to their stories. If you have a story idea, or if you’d just like to say hello, you can contact Nadine via email at Nadine.Young@snntv.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR