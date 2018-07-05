Gillespie Park tradition revived

SARASOTA – A Gillespie Park tradition that had gone uncelebrated for 11 years was resurrected yesterday.

The celebration of Independence Day at the Gillespie Park Gallery of Patriots took place for the first time in a decade.

The City of Sarasota donated the land and on July 4, 1980, the space was dedicated and it became a tradition until 2007.

It was a time for the community as a whole, and the Hispanic American Association of Sarasota–Manatee to gather and honor heroes and leaders.

Recently, Gillespie community residents Dan Thomas and Charles Morris spent about two weeks reviving the corner by repainting the 22 busts and adding plants.

Then yesterday they broke out the old tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July there .