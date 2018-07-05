Gillespie Park tradition revived

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
5

SARASOTA – A Gillespie Park tradition that had gone uncelebrated for 11 years was resurrected yesterday.

The celebration of Independence Day at the Gillespie Park Gallery of Patriots took place for the first time in a decade.

The City of Sarasota donated the land and on July 4, 1980, the space was dedicated and it became a tradition until 2007.

It was a time for the community as a whole, and the Hispanic American Association of Sarasota–Manatee to gather and honor heroes and leaders.

Recently, Gillespie community residents Dan Thomas and Charles Morris spent about two weeks reviving the corner by repainting the 22 busts and adding plants.

Then yesterday they broke out the old tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July there .

Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She's almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she's always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

