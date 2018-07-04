Suspect arrested in Holmes Beach home invasion assault

HOLMES BEACH- The suspect in a home invasion assault in Holmes Beach has been caught.

The Holmes Beach Police Department has confirmed the suspect wanted in a violent home burglary is now in custody.

Mark Snyder was arrested late Tuesday night.

Officers say on Thursday afternoon, a man with a hat broke into a home on 75th street for a burglary.

The homeowner, an elderly woman walked in on the suspect.

The man then brutally beat her, and took off carrying stolen items in bags.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer says surveillance video was key in finding the suspect.

“We put the video out to our citizens,” Tokajer said. “We put it out to the media, we put it on Facebook. And we knew that somebody in our community if they would recognize him they would call us, and that’s what happened. There started to be Instagram posts, and then we got a call asking if we had seen the Instagram post, that somebody knew who the driver was and where the car was located. My guys went out there they were able to locate the car, they approached the suspect found out some information made an arrest.”

Chief Tokajer says they do not believe this is Snyder’s first robbery. The incident is still under investigation.