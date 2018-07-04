Stolen car leads to chase, arrest

BRADENTON – A story developing out of Bradenton overnight involved a stolen car and the ensuing run from the law.

It started just after 9 p.m. at the 14th Street West Lowe’s in Bradenton when the suspect, 30 year–old Jim Courtney, stole a car there.

Manatee County deputies were able to track down the Courtney in the car soon after, but he refused to pull over, and crashed in to 2 patrol cars during the escape.

Eventually, a Sheriff’s Office helicopter tracked down the car, and the suspect, Courtney, was apprehended after a foot chase and charged with Grand Theft Auto and aggravated battery on Law Enforcement Officers.