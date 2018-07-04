Rays’ Archer’s rehab start upstaged by WW II vet

PORT CHARLOTTE – The Rays’ Chris Archer was on a rehab assignment for the Charlotte Stone Crabs Tuesday night, but he was upstaged by Air Force veteran Lt. Colonel Grace Chicken, who lives in Port Charlotte. She served as a nurse in World War II and Korea, is just shy of her 104th birthday, and she threw a strike on the ceremonial first pitch.

Her understudy on this night, Archer, pitched 4 innings and struck out 7 while giving up not a hit or a run. He struck out Twins all–star Miguel Sano twice.