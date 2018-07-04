Marco In The Ballroom: Jive

It’s a high cardio dance which originated on both sides of the Atlantic.

SARASOTA – Sarah Glass teaches at Sara Dance Center. And no, she’s not the Sara of this place; she’s taught here around three and a half years.

She’s danced since she was a child and had to pinch pennies to afford it as a kid.

“I did make a lot of my own dresses at the beginning,” Glass says.

Now she teaches in Sarasota, instructing Marco on a dance near to her heart – the jive.

“It just shows this intense joy that you can’t help but smile when you hear the music and you’re dancing to the jive,” she says.