FHP reports on former prosecutor car accidents

Don Brennan
SARASOTA – After 2 long years, the Florida Highway Patrol has handed down its report on the night a former prosecutor got into 2 car accidents.

former Assistant State Attorney Jessie Weissman was involved in two crashes, and smeLled of alcohol when troopers spoke with her, but instead of giving her sobriety tests, she was given a ride home.

That is all according to a report from FHP’s Office of Inspector General obtained by the Herald–Tribune this week which also shows Trooper Joshua Flow was suspended for 24 hours without pay for several failures on the night of the incident.

Former Trooper Peter Delcos was exonerated because he was only on his 3rd day on the job, and was field training. Delcos resigned shortly after the incident.

Weissman was fired less than two weeks after the accidents. One took place as she was traveling north on I–75 in which she hit a family in a minivan who followed the former prosecutor to ensure she was caught. The other accident took place at Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

