5 sent to the hospital after multi-vehicle crash in North Port

NORTH PORT- Four patients are reportedly rushed to the hospital, and one is airlifted as trauma, after a multi–vehicle crash in north port Tuesday night.

According to a Tweet from the North Port Police Department, it happened around 9 p.m. Near South Salford Boulevard and Wall Lane.

Officials say four patients were transported to North Port ER and the other, a trauma, was airlifted out of the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

SNN was on scene, where two cars, were being towed off the scene. One was severely impacted in the front.

Stick with SNN on this developing story.

