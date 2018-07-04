4th of July Road Closures

With fireworks underway you may be wondering about traffic afterwards.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, finding a way out in the crowds may be a bit sticky.

Deputy Chief of Police Patrick Robinson explains the status of the road closures.

“As soon as the firework crescendo is over, all the pedestrian traffic is going to come from the west to the east were going to hold all the intersections on the Bayfront until that level of pedestrian traffic has slowed down to a point where we can open up US 41, and as soon as that happens we will be working almost every intersection in downtown to get traffic moving as quickly as possible,” said Robinson

Deputy Robinson expects pedestrian traffic should clear up by 11:30 pm tonight.