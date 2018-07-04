4th of July fun!

Florida is known for our beaches, so it’s no surprise our sands are filled for the 4th.

Thousands pack the beach celebrating Americas’ Independence Day and they left their remarks:

“Just came to the beach for the fourth of July to hang out with some friends.”

“We’re on vacation, having a good time.”

“I love it, you can’t beat it, these beaches are to die for.”

For some it’s the first time, but others make it a tradition; making sure to pack patience

“I’m here to celebrate fourth of July on the beach, we come every year. Last year we were here early too, uh we always get here at like 6:30 AM to get a spot, because we know it fills up and everything,” said Max Fischer.

While others being mindful to families and the environment.

“We love the beach, you know we’re just all having a good time, everyone is just trying to be a little PG, you know we got a lot of kids out here so we’re just trying to you know be safe and preserve the beach with all the trash.”

But everyone is looking forward to the big show.

“We’re just going to go home, shower and then we’re coming back for the fireworks because they blocked off the whole beach for the fireworks.”

A busy beach day from our Suncoast locals, celebrating America’s birthday.