1 dog may be alive after deadly alligator attack

VENICE – The dog killed after an alligator attack in Shamrock Park was identified as a German Shepard named Rio, while a second dog may be alive.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials are now looking for the alligator that killed one of two German shepherds that had been walking in the Venice park with their owners in the early evening on Friday.

The second German shepherd, Lucy, is still missing and thought to possibly be alive and scared, hiding somewhere.

Susan Kosterman and Dr. Alan Knapp were walking the dogs, Rio and Lucy, at Shamrock Park when Knapp “heard one loud yelp from one of the dogs and he heard splashing and saw Rio take off into the water.”

Randy Dickinson, a volunteer animal trapper has been hired by Kosterman to find Lucy.