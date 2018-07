SARASOTA – The heavy rains and thunderstorms across the Suncoast on Tuesday really caused a traffic nightmare around downtown Sarasota.

Traffic was being rerouted at Tamiami Trail and 10th street.

A white car even appeared to be partially submerged on our SNN news video.

As of 7:30 p.m., the Sarasota Police Department had one lane open but was asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.