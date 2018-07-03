Second Chance Last Opportunity makes International mark

SARASOTA – “I am that I am. I am that I am. Because this is how I see myself. This is how I see myself. As a woman that I thought I couldn’t be. Strong. Brilliant. And Powerful.”

She calls it the New Life pledge. Created in January, the words tumbled out of her mouth so she calls it a gift.

Dr. April Glasco, President & CEO of Second Chance Last Opportunity, went from a homeless victim of domestic violence to creator of a non-profit organization, helping others needing that Last Opportunity.

She says she wrote this pledge for a class she teaches through her organization called a “New Life Class.” The purpose of the pledge is to help other women overcome their own personal situations.

“So by coming through the class which is a 5 weeks class they were able to build up the self-confidence, build up their hope to know that they are more than what they say they are and they recited the pledge and realized they are strong, brilliant and powerful,” said Dr. Glasco.

Dr. Glasco is traveling to Italy this month for a speaking engagement.

She will share her New Life pledge.

“To empower women who have been in some sort of crisis, has been struggling with domestic violence, low self-esteem. Helping them build up their self confidence,” said Glasco.

Dr. Glasco loves working back at home with the youth.

“Helping them to learn self-respect, self-confidence, [and] giving them the tools to be ready for school,” said Glasco.

Second Chance Last Opportunity will host its 23rd annual Share the Light Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on October 25th at Michael’s on East.