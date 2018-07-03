Prepping for The Fourth

SARASOTA – The regions’ largest firework show shines over Sarasota Bay at Marina Jack. But should residents worry about their safety during the show?
SPD Spokeswoman Geneviève Judge says no extra security surrounds downtown Sarasota in wake of the terrorist threats in Cleveland, because she says SPD always prepares for those attacks.
Officers will be in uniform and under cover during this year’s firework spectacular.

Sarasota County Fire will also have a rest area at the entrance of Bayfront Park with a trailer if attendees need to cool off.
The show above the bay starts at 9:00 p.m.
For other area shows visit: https://www.escape-to-sarasota.com/sarasota-fourth-of-july.html.

