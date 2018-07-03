North Port improves its emergency services

SARASOTA – The City of North Port continues to improve its emergency services.

City commissioners took steps Monday to improve both ambulance and fire coverage in North Port.

They voted to certify emergency responders serving in on fire engines operating out of Station 81, from basic life support to advanced life support.

Also, they proposed adding two 12–hour ambulances, and to have those ambulances be available 24 hours a day, at a cost of more than $1 million.

The commission unanimously voted to follow that course.

It must now conduct a second vote on the issue.