North Port crash injures five

NORTH PORT – North port police responded Tuesday night to what officers are calling a “significant” traffic crash.

It happened Tuesday after 9 p.m. at South Salford and Wall Lane.

There are five total patients, including one that was flown by Bayflite to a trauma center. Four other patients were taken to the Sarasota Memorial ER in North Port.

According to North Port police department’s Twitter page, salford boulevard will be shot down for an indeterminate amount of time.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with SNN for updates.