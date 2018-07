SARASOTA- A “No Swim” advisory at Bird Key Park issued Thursday, is lifted Tuesday afternoon.

According to Florida Department of Health of Sarasota County, officials received testing results that were at a satisfactory bacteria level, meeting both the U.S. EPA and State Recreational Water Standards.

Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this site.

But a “Red Tide” Advisory in Sarasota County remains in place.