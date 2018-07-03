High-tech pedestrian crosswalk installed on U.S. 41 near Sarasota Bayfront

SARASOTA- Navigating to the Sarasota Bayfront to catch fireworks Wednesday night or grab a drink at the Westin is made a lot easier with HAWK.

It’s not the bird, but it looks out for pedestrians like one. HAWK stands for High–Intensity Activated Crosswalk.

A partnership between Florida Department of Transportation and City of Sarasota created the two–part pedestrian crosswalk.

The crosswalk spreads across US 41, near 1st Street, where several pedestrian–involved accidents have reportedly occurred.

“We’re working with FDOT to make the push buttons more responsive to the pedestrians. The Department of Transportation has been so oriented for so many years of just moving cars. But here in the heart of our Downtown, we need to balance that equation. So this is really a major stride forward to help do that,” said Tom Barwin, City Manager with City of Sarasota.

Barwin said this one of the only pedestrian crosswalks in Sarasota County and Manatee County to adopt HAWK technology.