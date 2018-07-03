Growing holes causing continuing concerns for Bradenton business owners

MANATEE COUNTY- A growing hole in a Bradenton Business Plaza continues to concern business owners and their customers. Manatee County is stepping in to help solve some of their problems, but that cost could fall on the tax payers.

Two giant holes in the Cortez Plaza parking lot are not sinkholes but they are blocking entrances and shrinking parking spaces.

“So the giant hole in the parking lot is actually plumbing issues,” Deon Sarlls said. “And it’s been two years that it’s going on.”

Owner of Plato’s Closet Deon Sarlls says the holes are impacting her business.

“People are thinking that we’re not open,” Sarlls said. “Or that we’re out of business, and we’re not either, we’re very up and running.”

But the property owners aren’t fixing anything, so Manatee County is.

“We have been granted permission to go on the private property,” Prater said. “We’re going to try to restore water flow from the parking area into the North which leads out to Ware’s Creek.”

The water flow problem could cause flooding problems, so Manatee County Public Works has to take over.

“We’ve been in contact with the owners going back to 2017,” Prater said. “Trying to get them to make the repairs, trying to get them respond to us in any way.”

This project will cost the county anywhere from $170,000 to $250,000.

“Right now the county is paying for the repairs,” Prater said. “With the intent to back charge the property owner.”

But there isn’t a guarantee the owners will pay.

“It does depend just on the property owners themselves and their financial backgrounds.” Prater said.

But the owners of Cortez Plaza aren’t even responding to their tenants.

“We’ve actually reached out several times to try to get a hold of him,” Sarlls said. “But there is no response, they used to have a property manager, but I think they dropped the property management. There’s nobody to get in contact with.”

And even though the plumbing will be fixed, Manatee County will not be paying to pave the parking lot. Leaving continuing problems for business owners.

“I would just like everything fixed,” Sarlls said. “So we can have operational parking spots, and the whole thing running like it should.”

Manatee Public Works says driving in the parking lot is safe, and all areas of concern have been fenced off, so there is no immediate threat to shoppers in Cortez plaza.