SARASOTA – Breast cancer survivors from the Suncoast will paddle in Italy this weekend

A crew made up of women mostly in their 70s and 80s will be manning the dragon boat, Survivors in Sync.

The Sarasota team consists of women who have had breast cancer, and they’ll paddle this weekend in the fifth International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission Dragon Boat Festival.

It’s held every four years, most recently at Nathan Benderson Park in 2014.