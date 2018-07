MANATEE COUNTY – Maybe these bees were just looking for knowledge.

A massive beehive with about 30,000 European honey bees was removed from Bradenton’s historical 1918 Carnegie Library, which is home to the Manatee County Historical Records.

A gentle vacuum was used to capture as many bees as possible, and they were put in a temporary beekeepers’ box.

The captured bees will be moved to a safer Bradenton location, but no word on where the gallons of honey will go.