Ashes found, not stolen

SARASOTA – The theft of a potted magnolia with a loved one’s ashes, was not a theft after all.

Robert Marth prepared the potting soil for a magnolia tree that would ultimately hold his ashes before he died from bone cancer last month.

When his wife and baby daughter moved, the tree didn’t fit in the moving truck, and was left for a neighbor to care for in the meantime.

Then the tree was gone, thought to be stolen.

After a report had been filed with North Port Police, Cook learned the tree had not been stolen after all, but taken by another neighbor to be better cared for.

Now, wife Jessica and daughter Gracie have the ashes back.