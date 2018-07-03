Allegiant continues to build its resort in the sun

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Allegiant continues to build a Charlotte County resort with the purchase of the Kingsway Country Club.

Allegiant said it’s buying the country club in Lake Suzy to complement its planned Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor.

Kingsway’s membership voted to accept the Allegiant’s offer on Saturday, but terms have not been released.

A sale is expected to close in August.

The airline is building the Sunseeker Resort on the Charlotte Harbor–Peace River waterfront across from downtown Punta Gorda