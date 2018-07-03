Allegiant continues to build its resort in the sun

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
12

CHARLOTTE COUNTY  – Allegiant continues to build a Charlotte County resort with the purchase of the Kingsway Country Club.

Allegiant said it’s buying the country club in Lake Suzy to complement its planned Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor.

Kingsway’s membership voted to accept the Allegiant’s offer on Saturday, but terms have not been released.

A sale is expected to close in August.

The airline is building the Sunseeker Resort on the Charlotte Harbor–Peace River waterfront across from downtown Punta Gorda

SHARE
Previous articleNorth Port improve its emergency services
Next articleBringing their inner dragon
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR