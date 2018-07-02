Red tide lingers on the Suncoast

SUNCOAST – It may not have affected the boat races this past weekend , but red tide is still around and affecting beach-goers and wildlife.

Respiratory issues could be felt by Sarasota and Manatee County beachgoers from Lido Beach all the way south to the Venice beaches, and the toxic algae causing it is not expected to move much over the next three days.

The current red tide bloom that has killed thousands of fish, sea turtles, a duck and a manatee in Southwest Florida, should be around for the next 3 days or more, according to the Sarasota Herald Tribune.