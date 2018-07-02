Reading program gives Suncoast kids a pearl of wisdom

Don Brennan
MANATEE COUNTY – Like an oyster, The Anna Maria Oyster Bar is hoping to get kids to pop open a book and find a pearl.

For the second summer, the oyster bar is hosting “Dive Into Reading”, a joint effort between the restaurant, the Manatee School District, Manatee County Public Library system, and several local businesses and non-profits. This summer, the program brings 366 second- and third-grade students into the restaurant once a week for four weeks. The kids eat breakfast, enjoy a story, read a book and then receive prizes for achieving reading milestones.

