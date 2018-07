SARASOTA COUNTY – A trauma alert two vehicle accident Monday sends one person to the hospital.

Sarasota County Fire Department says it happened around 1:30 P.M. at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Sunrise Drive in Nokomis.

The result of the accident took out a speed limit sign on the side of the road.

An ambulance transported a victim to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.