New state laws go into effect

TALLAHASSEE – 100 new florida laws went into effect on Sunday, and it is a wide–range of laws.

A new law bars those under the age of 18 from being married in Florida to prevent child marriage. There are some exceptions.

An education law creates a voucher–like scholarship for students bullied in public school to help pay for private school tuition.

Also, private property owners have the choice of whether they want to restrict the public from using the portion of beach on their property. The new law is the first of its kind in the country.

In addition, the Governor’s push for Daylight Savings Time is closer to being put into effect for the entire year. This still needs congressional approval.