New state laws go into effect

By
Don Brennan
-
0
3

TALLAHASSEE – 100 new florida laws went into effect on Sunday, and it is a wide–range of laws.

A new law bars those under the age of 18 from being married in Florida to prevent child marriage. There are some exceptions.

An education law creates a voucher–like scholarship for students bullied in public school to help pay for private school tuition.

Also, private property owners have the choice of whether they want to restrict the public from using the portion of beach on their property. The new law is the first of its kind in the country.

In addition, the Governor’s push for Daylight Savings Time is closer to being put into effect for the entire year. This still needs congressional approval.

SHARE
Previous articleReading program gives Suncoast kids a pearl of wisdom
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR