What to look for when buying mosquito repellent

SARASOTA – There’s no doubt mosquitoes are attracted to two summer things: warm, wet weather…and you.”And the hotter it gets that’s when you could potentially see, diseases like West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis, the prevalence rises throughout the summer tends to peak around late summer August,” Director of Sarasota County Mosquito Management, Matt Smith, said.

From sprays to wipes to skin patches, how do we know which repellents to choose? Smith says a good tip is to look for one with deet

“It jams the radar of the mosquito it messes with their sense of smell and taste so they can’t really find you that well,” Smith said.

Smith says for the most effective repellents, go with the CDC’s recommendations”The oil and lemon eucalyptus are my favorite, my personal choice,” He added.