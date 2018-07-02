Don’t let fireworks freak your pets

SARASOTA – Fireworks light up the sky, but can also be one of your pets’ darkest fears.

Even if fireworks are far away, Cat Depot Adoption Counselor, C. Bender, says your feline friends hear three times better than humans…

“Find a safe space, a quiet place, or else they’ll freak out and it’s not going to be fun for any of you,” Bender said.

Suncoast Vet, Ivan, Ivanov says you’ll see visible signs of stress with your pet.

“Mild signs will be panting, pacing around your house, more severe will be peeing or pooping,” he added.

“You’re going to know if your cat is scared, they’ll be laying down, close to the floor, and trying to find a safe space,” Bender said.

Ivanov says petting your dog is helpful when calming them down, but cats react differently, when frightened.

“A kitten close to you like this, if they were scared, he would be trying to escape me, a kitten is fine, if it was a bigger cat, it would hurt, so don’t do that,” Bender said.

Pet Supply Manager Kristy Marvin stressed it’s important to plan ahead, with natural remedies such as Composure Pro and CBD oil. Or tradition methods such as a thunder vest.

If your pets are outside, Bender says bring them in, if outside they may run away from the fireworks.

For firework shows on the Suncoast, visit https://www.escape-to-sarasota.com/sarasota-fourth-of-july.html