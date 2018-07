SARASOTA COUNTY – Two dogs go missing last Friday night in Venice, and one is allegedly attacked by an alligator.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says two dogs got loose from their owner at Shamrock Park.

The dogs went to a nearby creek inhabited by alligators.

One of the dogs found by FWC suffered severe bites and had to be euthanized while the other dog is still missing.

FWC sent personnel today to find the alligator responsible for the attack and turned up nothing.